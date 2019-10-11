The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the death of a Turkish soldier and the injury of three others in clashes with Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The statement from the Turkish ministry of defense early on Friday did not specify the time and place of the soldier's death.



Turkey pounded Kurdish militia in northeast Syria for a second day on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee and killing at least dozens of people in a cross-border assault on US allies that has turned the Washington establishment against President Donald Trump.



The offensive against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by Kurdish YPG militia, which began days after Trump pulled US troops out of the way and following a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, opens one of the biggest new fronts in years in an eight-year-old civil war that has drawn in global powers.

Last Update: Friday, 11 October 2019 KSA 05:45 - GMT 02:45