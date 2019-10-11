The United States is talking with its allies in Saudi Arabia regarding Turkey’s military offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria, a senior US State Department official said.

Turkey’s assault on Syrian Kurdish forces has not breached a red line declared by President Donald Trump who demanded a “humane” offensive, the US official added on Thursday.

Asked to define what action would go beyond Trump’s vague warning, the US official said it would include “ethnic cleansing... indiscriminate artillery, air and other fires directed at civilian populations.”

“That is what we’re looking at right now. We have not seen significant examples of that so far, but we’re very early,” the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

