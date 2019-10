Egyptian security and medical officials say an explosion in a town in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula has killed at least nine people of the same family.

The officials said the explosion in Bir al-Abd on Saturday also wounded six.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the shelling and there were no additional details.

Separately, officials say seven security forces were wounded in two militant attacks in Bir al-Abd and the border town of Rafah.

The officials demanded anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief reporters.

Egypt is battling an ISIS-led insurgency in the Sinai.

The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and Christians.

Last Update: Saturday, 12 October 2019 KSA 22:41 - GMT 19:41