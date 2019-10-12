Iran is prepared to hold talks with Saudi Arabia, with or without the help of a mediator, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, ahead of a visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asked about reports that Khan, due to arrive in Iran at the weekend, may try to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said: “I am not aware of any mediation,” according to state broadcaster IRIB.

“Iran has announced that, with or without a mediator, it is always ready to hold talk with its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, to get rid of any misunderstandings,” Mousavi added.

Iran’s foreign minister signaled this week that his country would be willing to discuss regional issues with Saudi Arabia.

RELATED: Saudi Arabian Border Guards: Iranian tanker captain says breakage caused leak

Last Monday, France, Britain and Germany said it is clear Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil facilities on September 14 and called on Tehran to agree to negotiations on its nuclear and missile programs as well as regional security issues.

Last Update: Saturday, 12 October 2019 KSA 17:42 - GMT 14:42