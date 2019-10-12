The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said a Turkish attack in northern Syria had revived ISIS and called on allied states that helped fight the extremist group to close off air space to Turkish war planes.

In a televised statement, senior SDF official Redur Xelil said the SDF was continuing to cooperate with the US-led coalition against ISIS even as it must now also confront the Turkish attack on northern Syria.

“The Turkish invasion is no longer threatening the revival of Daesh (ISIS), rather it has revived it and activated its cells in Qamishli and Hasaka and all the other areas,” Xelil said, noting car bomb attacks in each of the two cities.

“We are still cooperating until now with the international coalition to fight Daesh. We are now fighting on two fronts: one

front against the Turkish invasion and a front against Daesh,” he said.

The Syrian Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria said on Saturday that 191,069 people have been displaced as a result of Turkish military operations.

