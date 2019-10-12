Thousands of people have demonstrated in Paris in support of Kurds being targeted by Turkish forces in Syria.

Protesters warned that the offensive could allow ISIS extremists to resurge. Kurdish forces being targeted by Turkey this week were crucial to the international campaign against ISIS fighters, who orchestrated several deadly attacks against France.

Demonstrators from various activist groups slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with one carrying a sign reading “Erdogan=ISIS.”

They also criticized US President Donald Trump for his decision to withdraw US forces from Syria, which helped pave the way for the Turkish offensive.

The rally Saturday at Republique plaza in eastern Paris ended peacefully.

RELATED: Kurdish-led SDF says Turkish invasion has revived ISIS, urges no-fly zone

Turkey’s military, which calls the Kurdish forces a security threat, said it captured a key Syrian border town Saturday.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged an end to the fighting, as international criticism of the offensive mounted.

Last Update: Saturday, 12 October 2019 KSA 19:47 - GMT 16:47