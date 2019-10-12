Turkish-backed Syrian opposition seized control of Ras al-Ain’s town center in northeast Syria on Saturday, a senior Turkish security official said as Turkey’s offensive against a Kurdish militia in the region entered its fourth day.

“The [Syrian opposition] national army took control of the town center this morning. Inspections are being conducted in residential areas,” the official said.

Syrian Kurdish-led forced denied on Saturday that Turkey has seized Ras al-Ain.

Violent clashes broke out on Saturday between unidentified gunmen and Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

-Developing

Last Update: Saturday, 12 October 2019 KSA 12:40 - GMT 09:40