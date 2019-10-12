Turkish-backed Syrian opposition seized control of Ras al-Ain’s town center in northeast Syria on Saturday, a senior Turkish security official said as Turkey’s offensive against a Kurdish militia in the region entered its fourth day.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?