Turkish authorities arrested on Saturday an Al Arabiya correspondent for covering Turkey's offensive in northeastern Syria.

Zidan Zanklo was picked up in an armored vehicle by Turkish authorities in an area on the Syrian-Turkish border. Zanklo, who is Syrian, was told he has until Monday to leave to Istanbul.

His visa was also cancelled, and his work permit has been confiscated.

-Developing

Last Update: Saturday, 12 October 2019 KSA 11:48 - GMT 08:48