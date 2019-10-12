Turkish forces stepped up their bombardment around a town in northeast Syria on Saturday, the fourth day of an offensive against Kurdish-led forces, after US troops in the region came under artillery fire from Turkish positions.
The US has ramped up its efforts to persuade Ankara to halt the incursion against the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), saying Ankara was causing “great harm” to ties and could face sanctions.
Turkey opened its offensive after US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Sunday with Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and withdrew US troops who had been fighting alongside the SDF.
On Friday evening, Erdogan dismissed mounting international criticism of the operation and said Turkey “will not stop it, no matter what anyone says.”
On the frontlines, thick plumes of smoke rose around Syria’s Ras al-Ain, one of two border towns targeted in the offensive, as Turkish artillery targeted the area on Saturday, said a Reuters reporter across the frontier in the Turkish town of Ceylanpinar.
Intense gunfire also resounded from within the town of Ras al-Ain itself, while warplanes could be heard flying overhead, he said.
It was quieter at Tel Abyad, the operation’s other main target some 120 km (75 miles) to the west, with only occasional shell fire heard in the area, another Reuters reporter said.
Earlier, the Pentagon said none of its soldiers were wounded in the Turkish artillery fire near Syria’s Kobani, some 60 kilometer (37 miles) west of the main area of conflict.
Turkey’s Defense Ministry said its forces did not open fire at the US base and took all precautions to prevent any harm to it while it was responding to fire from a nearby area by the Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara regards as a terrorist group.
A war monitor gave a death toll of more than 100 from the first days of the assault. The UN said 100,000 people had fled their homes.
On Saturday morning, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said that 415 YPG militants had been “neutralized” since the operation began, a term that commonly means killed.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?