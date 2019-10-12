Shelling from Turkish forces killed 10 civilians in northeastern Syria on Saturday, increasing the civilian death toll from the Turkish offensive to 28, a monitor said.

At least seven people have been killed in air strikes and shelling around the border towns of Ras al-Ain and Tel Abyad, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Another three were killed by artillery fire on the mainly Kurdish city of Qamishli further east, the Britain-based war monitor said.

On the Turkish side of the border, 17 civilians have been killed, according to Turkish reports.

Last Update: Saturday, 12 October 2019 KSA 14:04 - GMT 11:04