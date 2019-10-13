An offensive by Turkey and its Syrian opposition allies is nearing a camp for displaced people in Ain Issa, northern Syria holding thousands of members of “ISIS families,” some of whom have managed to escape after the site was shelled, Kurdish officials from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 100 members of ISIS families have already fled the camp.



The shelling of the camp at Ain Issa north of Raqqa represented the “support for the revival of the Daesh [ISIS] organization once again,” the Kurdish-led administration for northern and eastern Syria said.



The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria demanded that the UN security council, the international coalition fighting ISIS, the Arab League, and the European Union to quickly intervene to prevent a “disaster”.



On the other hand, a local media outlet named “Euphrates Post” reported on Sunday SDF’s release of ISIS leader Omar al-Amouri in a deal with the Syrian government forces in Deir Ezzor.



Al-Amouri, also known as Abu Bakr al-Homsi or Abu Bakr Qareyten, was released around a week ago, the post says, adding that he left to Damascus several days ago.



The ISIS leader was the mediator between the Syrian government forces and ISIS regarding oil trading, and he was in direct contact with the Syrian lawmaker Hossam al-Katerji, who is one of several people sanctioned by the US for alleged oil trading with ISIS.

Last Update: Sunday, 13 October 2019 KSA 11:26 - GMT 08:26