The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) gain back control over most of the border city of Ras al-Ain, in a counterattack which killed 17 from Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.SHOW MORE
