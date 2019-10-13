The Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria said 785 foreigners affiliated with ISIS managed to escape a camp where they were being held following Turkish shelling on Sunday.
In an apparent reference to Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces, the administration said in a statement that “mercenaries” had attacked the camp where ISIS families in turn attacked camp guards and opened the gates.
