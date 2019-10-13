The Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria said 785 foreigners affiliated with ISIS managed to escape a camp where they were being held following Turkish shelling on Sunday.



In an apparent reference to Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces, the administration said in a statement that “mercenaries” had attacked the camp where ISIS families in turn attacked camp guards and opened the gates.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said 31 of its fighters had been killed fighting a Turkish offensive in northern Syria since Saturday, increasing the SDF’s official death toll to 76.

The spokesperson of the French government said that Paris is “worried” about the reported escape of ISIS extremists.

Last Update: Sunday, 13 October 2019 KSA 14:49 - GMT 11:49