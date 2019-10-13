More than 130,000 people have been displaced from rural areas around the northeast Syrian border towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain as a result of fighting between Turkish-led Syrian opposition forces and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, the United Nations said on Sunday.



In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said OCHA and other relief agencies estimated up to 400,000 civilians in the Syrian conflict zone may require aid and protection in the coming period.

Last Update: Sunday, 13 October 2019 KSA 10:49 - GMT 07:49