The Turkish army and its Syrian opposition allies advanced into the center of the Syrian town of Tal Abyad on Sunday where the situation was calm and they were conducting search operations, a Reuters witness said.
Tal Abyad is a town at the Syrian-Turkish border and one of the main focal points of the Turkish offensive that began on Wednesday against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
