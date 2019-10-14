Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria was “not exactly” compatible with Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ushakov, speaking in Riyadh during an official visit to Saudi Arabia by President Vladimir Putin, was commenting on Turkey’s military operation which it launched last week.

Asked by reporters if what was happening was consistent with Syria’s territorial integrity, something that Russia has repeatedly said it wants respected, Ushakov said: “Not exactly.”

He added that Russia planned to “do something” without specifying what that might be.

Meanwhile, a US official said on Monday that all US troops in northern Syria have been ordered to leave the country in the face of Turkey’s attacks on Kurds in the region.

Some 1,000 troops will vacate the country, leaving behind only a small contingent of 150 in the southern Syria base at Al Tanf, the official said, one day after President Donald Trump ordered the evacuation.

