Syrian army troops entered the town of Tal Tamer in northeastern Syria, state media reported on Monday, after Damascus reached an agreement with the Kurdish-led forces controlling the region to deploy into the area to counter an attack by Turkey.
Tal Tamer is on a strategically important highway, the M4, that runs east to west. Turkish forces said they had seized the highway on Sunday. Tal Tamer is 35 km southeast of Ras al-Ain, one of the focal points of the Turkish assault.
