A US diplomatic team that was working on stabilization projects in northeast Syria has left the region, a US official said on Monday, a day after Washington said it was withdrawing 1,000 troops from Syria.
The official said the troops were still in Syria but early phases of the withdrawal had started, without giving details.
Two US officials said on Sunday the United States is considering plans to withdraw the bulk of the troops from northern Syria in the coming days.
