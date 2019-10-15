US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday he will meet with NATO allies next week to press them to take “diplomatic and economic measures” in response to Turkey’s incursion into Syria.
In a statement, Esper said Turkey’s military action “was unnecessary and impulsive” and could result in the resurgence of the ISIS extremist group. “President Erdogan bears full responsibility for its consequences, to include a potential ISIS resurgence, possible war crimes, and a growing humanitarian crisis. The bilateral relationship between our two countries has also been damaged.”
