US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said President Donald Trump had spoken to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and asked for an immediate ceasefire in Syria.
“The United States of America did not give a green light for Turkey to invade Syria,” Pence said to reporters in front of the White House.
