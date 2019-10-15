US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Iraqi President Barham Salih to discuss the Turkish military operation in northeast Syria and the US desire for the offensive to end immediately, according to a State Department summary of the phone call released on Tuesday.

The summary said Pompeo “also condemned the recent violence in Iraq and noted that those who violate human rights and commit acts of violence and intimidation against the media should be held accountable.”

On Monday, US President Donald Trump demanded Turkey stop its military operation in Syria and imposed new sanctions on the NATO ally as Trump scrambled to limit the damage from his much-criticized decision to clear US troops from Turkey’s path.

