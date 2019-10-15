US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Iraqi President Barham Salih to discuss the Turkish military operation in northeast Syria and the US desire for the offensive to end immediately, according to a State Department summary of the phone call released on Tuesday.SHOW MORE
