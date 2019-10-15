The UN Security Council will convene again Wednesday to discuss Turkey’s military incursion in northeast Syria, diplomats said.

This session was requested by European countries with seats on the 15-member council, the diplomats said Tuesday.

At a first meeting last Thursday, the council was divided, and only the European members issued a statement calling for an end to the Turkish offensive.

“We are deeply concerned by the Turkish military operation in northeast Syria,” the countries – France, Germany, Britain, Belgium and Poland – said in a joint statement after an emergency meeting.

More than 275,000 people have been displaced because of a Turkish offensive that began last week in northeast Syria, the region's Kurdish-led authority said on Tuesday.

That number includes more than 70,000 children, it added in a statement.

Turkey launched its offensive into northeastern Syria on Tuesday. Ankara claims it wants to establish a “safe zone” in the border region.

The Turkish military and its Syrian opposition allies have attacked positions held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which was a key US ally in the fight against ISIS.

Last Update: Tuesday, 15 October 2019 KSA 17:19 - GMT 14:19