Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on October 22, the Turkish presidency said on Wednesday as Ankara pursued its military action in northern Syria.

The two men will meet in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi next Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said in a statement, with Erdogan returning the same day.

Putin invited Erdogan “for a working visit in the coming days. The invitation was accepted,” Putin’s office had said in a statement late Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Russia said that Syrian government forces had taken control of the city of Manbij, after Damascus deployed troops to the country’s north to contain a Turkish offensive.

Syrian forces moved into the area as part of a deal that has seen regime troops deploy in several Kurdish-controlled areas in Syria’s north to protect the region from Ankara’s assault.

Russia is a key ally of President Bashar al-Assad and launched a military intervention in 2015 in support of his forces.

The defense ministry said Russian forces were continuing to patrol border areas along the “line of contact” between Syrian and Turkish forces.

Last Update: Wednesday, 16 October 2019 KSA 22:53 - GMT 19:53