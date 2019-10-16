The Syrian army has taken control of military bases in northeast Syria that were abandoned by US forces, Russian state TV reported on Wednesday.
President Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed US calls for a ceasefire in northeast Syria despite Russia ratcheting up international pressure on Ankara over its “unacceptable” week-long military operation against Kurdish-led forces.
