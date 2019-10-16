US President Donald Trump said Wednesday the Kurdish PKK militia, who have waged a decades-long insurgency against Ankara, was “probably” a bigger terror threat than ISIS.
“The PKK, which is a part of the Kurds, as you know, is probably worse at terror and more of a terrorist threat in many ways than ISIS,” Trump told a news conference at the White House.
Tens of thousands have died since the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. The PKK is considered a terror group by Ankara, the United States, and the European Union.
Under fire for abandoning America’s Kurdish allies in the anti-ISIS fight to face a Turkish assault in northern Syria, Trump disparaged the Kurds earlier Wednesday saying they “are not angels.”
