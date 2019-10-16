US President Donald Trump on Wednesday played down the crisis in Syria touched off by Turkey’s military operation against US-allied Kurdish forces, saying the conflict was between Turkey and Syria and that it was “fine” for Russia to help Damascus.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said imposing US sanctions on Turkey would be better than fighting in the region

On Monday, US President Donald Trump demanded Turkey stop its military operation in Syria and imposed new sanctions on the NATO ally as Trump scrambled to limit the damage from his much-criticized decision to clear US troops from Turkey’s path.

Vice President Mike Pence said Trump had told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call to agree to an immediate ceasefire. He also said he would travel to the region soon to try to mediate the crisis.

Meanwhile and despite an earlier statement by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that he would not meet visiting US Vice President Mike Pence, his office said the meeting would go ahead after all.





Last Update: Wednesday, 16 October 2019 KSA 17:49 - GMT 14:49