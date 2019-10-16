Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday firmly ruled out any negotiations with Kurdish-led fighters in Syria as the US pushed for a ceasefire.

“There are some leaders who are trying to mediate... There has never been any such thing in the history of the Turkish republic as the state sitting at the same table with a terror organization,” Erdogan said in a speech to parliament.

Erdogan said the quickest solution was for fighters to drop their weapons and pull back from the area by Wednesday evening. The operation will end when the “safe zone” is established, he said, and Turkey was not open to negotiating this.

Last Update: Wednesday, 16 October 2019 KSA 13:19 - GMT 10:19