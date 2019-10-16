The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to condemn President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw US forces from northeastern Syria, clearing the way for Turkey’s offensive against the Kurds.

The vote was 354 to 60 for the resolution, as dozens of Trump’s fellow Republicans joined the majority Democrats in favor.

Trump has faced harsh criticism for his handling of the situation, including from fellow Republicans.

The US-led coalition said on Wednesday that its forces had left the Syrian cities of Tabqah and Raqqa as well as a Lafarge cement factory as part of the withdrawal from northeast Syria.

“Coalition forces continue a deliberate withdrawal from northeast Syria. On Oct. 16, we vacated the Lafarge Cement Factory, Raqqa, and Tabqah,” coalition spokesman Colonel Myles B. Caggins said on Twitter.

