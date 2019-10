US military aircraft carried out 'show of force' in Syria to disperse Turkish-backed forces near US troops, according to a US official.

Turkey has denied targeting a US base in northern Syria after the Pentagon said its troops had come under artillery fire.

The Pentagon said an explosion occurred “within a few hundred meters” of a US position last Friday near the Syrian town of Kobani, and warned that the US was prepared to meet aggression with “immediate defensive action.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 16 October 2019 KSA 23:01 - GMT 20:01