The Syrian government must receive control of the Syrian-Turkish border, said Russia's Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova, according to Interfax.

“We are convinced that achieving sustainable long-term stabilisation and security in this region of Syria, in the country, and in the region as a whole, is possible only on the basis of the establishment, first of all, of its sovereignty, territorial integrity,” Zakharova told reporters, according to the Financial Times.

“This means transferring, ultimately, to the control of the lawful Syrian government of all national territories, including the border with Turkey,” she added.

Russia is an ally of the regime of Bashar al-Assad, based in Syria's capital Damascus.

Last week, Turkey launched a military offensive into northeastern Syria, which was under the control of Kurdish-led forces. At least 218 civilians have been killed, according to the Kurdish-led authorities, as Turkish forces continue to fight against Kurdish-led forces for the control of border towns.



Last Update: Thursday, 17 October 2019 KSA 13:51 - GMT 10:51