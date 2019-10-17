Egypt welcomed on Thursday US President Donald Trump’s “preliminary sanctions” on Turkey, following Ankara’s ongoing military operation in northeastearn Syria, in a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“Egypt expresses its satisfaction with and welcomes US President Donald Trump’s position on those developments, represented in the clear American rejection of the ongoing Turkish attacks on Syrian lands and the imposition of preliminary sanctions on the Turkish regime,” the statement said.
