Egypt welcomed on Thursday US President Donald Trump’s “preliminary sanctions” on Turkey, following Ankara’s ongoing military operation in northeastearn Syria, in a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



“Egypt expresses its satisfaction with and welcomes US President Donald Trump’s position on those developments, represented in the clear American rejection of the ongoing Turkish attacks on Syrian lands and the imposition of preliminary sanctions on the Turkish regime,” the statement said.

US President Donald Trump on Monday demanded Turkey stop its military incursion in Syria and imposed new sanctions on the NATO ally as Trump scrambled to limit the damage from his much-criticized decision to clear US troops from Turkey’s path.

The Turkish operation comes after Trump announced the withdrawal of US forces from northeastern Syria, which is currently administered by the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (NES), often referred to as Rojava.

Turkey’s foreign ministry is preparing retaliatory sanctions against the United States, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

Last Update: Thursday, 17 October 2019 KSA 09:19 - GMT 06:19