The French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived on Thursday in Iraq to discuss ISIS prisoners in Syria in light of Turkey's recent military operation in the northeast of the country.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have confirmed that ISIS prisoners have escaped from prisons during Turkey's advance. Prisons holding ISIS members have come under shelling during the military operation, which began more than a week ago.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron made clear to US President Donald Trump “the absolute necessity to prevent a re-emergence” of ISIS, after the US pulled its troops out of northern Syria ahead of Turkey's advance.

- Developing.

Last Update: Thursday, 17 October 2019 KSA 09:45 - GMT 06:45