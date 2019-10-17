ISIS said Thursday it had “freed” women held by Syria’s Kurds, the latest in a series of reported breakouts since Turkey launched a cross-border offensive last week.

In a statement released on the Telegram messaging application, ISIS said it had stormed a security headquarters west of its former stronghold of Raqqa on Wednesday, “freeing Muslim women kidnapped” by Kurdish-led forces.

It did not give a number or say if the women were ISIS members or wives of extremists.

Last Update: Thursday, 17 October 2019 KSA 15:21 - GMT 12:21