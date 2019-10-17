Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim said on Thursday that Baghdad is looking into the repercussions of ISIS members being smuggled into Iraq and called on the countries from which the extremists come to act.

Al-Hakim’s statements came in a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who said that the Turkish offensive threatens what has been achieved in defeating ISIS.

Le Drian also spoke about Iran, saying that it should commit to the nuclear deal, not to destabilize the region.

The French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived on Thursday in Iraq to discuss ISIS prisoners in Syria in light of Turkey's recent military operation in the northeast of the country.

