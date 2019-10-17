The Kurdish-led authority in northeast Syria called for a corridor “to evacuate dead and wounded civilians” from Ras al-Ain town which Turkish forces have pushed into.



It said in a statement that people were trapped in the Syrian border town, urging foreign powers including the US-led coalition and Russia to intervene to get them out.

Last Update: Thursday, 17 October 2019 KSA 16:28 - GMT 13:28