US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Thursday there was “great news out of Turkey” after a US delegation held talks in Ankara over Turkey’s military incursion into northeast Syria.
Great news out of Turkey. News Conference shortly with @VP and @SecPompeo. Thank you to @RTErdogan. Millions of lives will be saved!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019
SHOW MORE
US Vice President Mike Pence met Erdogan earlier on Thursday as part of a US mission to persuade Turkey to halt an offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria.
Separately a Turkish official told Reuters that Turkey “got exactly what we wanted out of the meeting.”
How are we doing?