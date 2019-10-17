US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Thursday there was “great news out of Turkey” after a US delegation held talks in Ankara over Turkey’s military incursion into northeast Syria.

“Thank you to (Turkish President Tayyip) Erdogan,” Trump said. “Millions of lives will be saved!”

Great news out of Turkey. News Conference shortly with @VP and @SecPompeo. Thank you to @RTErdogan. Millions of lives will be saved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019





US Vice President Mike Pence met Erdogan earlier on Thursday as part of a US mission to persuade Turkey to halt an offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria.



Separately a Turkish official told Reuters that Turkey “got exactly what we wanted out of the meeting.”

Last Update: Thursday, 17 October 2019 KSA 21:10 - GMT 18:10