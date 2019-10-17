The Turkish offensive in northeast Syria has killed 218 civilians, including 18 children since it started a week ago, the Kurdish-led administration in the region said on Thursday



The fighting has also wounded more than 650 people, the statement from its health authority said.

Turkey launched its military operation into northeastern Syria last week. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he wants to create a “safe zone” in the region, which is held by Kurdish-led forces.

