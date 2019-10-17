Turkey’s military will primarily enforce a “safe zone” in northern Syria, according to a joint US-Turkish statement after high-level talks in Ankara at which the sides agreed a temporary ceasefire in a campaign against a Kurdish militia.
“The safe zone will be primarily enforced by the Turkish Armed Forces,” the statement said.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said no guarantees were made in the talks on the flashpoint Syrian border town of Kobani, adding Turkey’s military was only “pausing” operations so that the Kurdish YPG forces could leave the zone.
