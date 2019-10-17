US senators on Thursday announced legislation carrying wide-ranging sanctions on Turkey over its offensive in Syria.
The bill from the Republican-led Senate targets Turkish officials and mandates sanctions over Turkey’s purchase of Russia s-400 missile system. Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham predicted strong bipartisan support for the bill.
