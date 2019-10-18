Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denied on Friday the presence of ongoing clashes in northeastern Syria a day after Turkey agreed with the United States to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish-led forces withdraw.

A Reuters correspondent and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on shelling and gunfire resonating in northeast Syria’s Ras al-Ain city earlier on Friday.

Erdogan also said the “safe zone” will stretch 440 km along the Syrian-Turkish border with an eastern edge on the border with Iraq and added that a depth of 32 km was agreed on with the United States.

Last Update: Friday, 18 October 2019 KSA 14:12 - GMT 11:12