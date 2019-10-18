Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denied on Friday the presence of ongoing clashes in northeastern Syria a day after Turkey agreed with the United States to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish-led forces withdraw.SHOW MORE
