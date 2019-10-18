Kuwait’s Embassy in Lebanon on Friday asked citizens wishing to travel to Lebanon to wait because of the current protests and unrest, while Egypt called on its nationals to avoid protest areas.
“The embassy also calls on citizens currently in Lebanon to take utmost care and stay away from crowds and demonstrations,” the Kuwaiti Embassy said in its tweet.
