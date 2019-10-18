Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri cancelled the Friday cabinet meeting and is set to make an address in response to a second day of fiery protests in the country, according to a website affiliated to his political party.

The Lebanese TV Channel al-Manar also reported that Hariri cancelled the meeting at Friday around midday, citing Lebanon's Interior Minister Raya El Hassan.

Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces political party, said that the best Hariri could do was to consider the resignation of the cabinet and the formation of a new government.

Lebanon’s sovereign dollar-bonds tumbled as much as 1.9 cents on Friday after the biggest protests in years continued for a second day throughout the country, which is mired in an economic crisis.

On Friday, protesters again blocked roads in Beirut, including the road leading to the Lebanese presidential palace, reported Al Arabiya's correspondent. The Lebanese Civil Defense extinguished fires caused by protesters setting car tires alight on several roads in the capital.

Lebanese security forces had used tear gas to disperse protesters in the early hours on Friday, causing some to faint, reported Lebanon’s al-Jadeed TV.

Last Update: Friday, 18 October 2019 KSA 12:18 - GMT 09:18