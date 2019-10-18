A Turkish air strike on a village near the battleground border town of Ras al-Ain in northeastern Syria killed five civilians on Friday, a war monitor said.

“Five civilians were killed in Turkish air strikes on the village of Bab al-Kheir, east of Ras al-Ain,” Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said.

