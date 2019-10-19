Lebanon to hold a cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss way out to the economic crisis, government sources said on Saturday.

Lebanon’s finance minister said on Saturday following a meeting with Prime Minister Saad Hariri that they had agreed on a final budget that did not include any additional taxes or fees in a bid to appease nationwide protests.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said in a tweet that there would be a “reassuring solution” to the economic crisis.

On Saturday, Thousands of demonstrators poured into Lebanon’s streets for a third day of anti-government protests, directing growing rage at a political elite they blame for driving the country to the economic brink.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave his government partners a 72-hour deadline on Friday to agree on reforms that could ward off economic crisis, hinting he may otherwise resign.

Last Update: Saturday, 19 October 2019 KSA 19:55 - GMT 16:55