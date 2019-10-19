Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Beirut evacuates its citizens from Lebanon, following a night of protests that turned violent across different regions of the Mediterranean nation.

The embassy in Beirut began operations on Friday to evacuate its citizens due to the disturbances in Lebanon, according to a communique. The embassy asked its citizens to quickly communicate with it for preparations to leave Lebanon. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned citizens against traveling to Lebanon and called on those in Lebanon to exercise the utmost caution.

Anti-government protests have spread across Lebanon, directed at a political elite that demonstrators blame for driving the country to the economic brink.

On Friday night police in Beirut rounded up protesters, firing rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse riots that grew violent as the night wore on, leaving gutted streets looking like a battle zone, strewn with glass and debris.

Lebanon's internal security apparatus said 52 police were injured on Friday and its forces arrested 70 people.

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also warned their citizens against traveling to Lebanon. Bahrain told its nationals to leave at once.

Last Update: Saturday, 19 October 2019 KSA 18:59 - GMT 15:59