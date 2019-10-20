The Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt denied on Saturday reports of his request to his party’s ministers to resign from the Lebanese government.

Jumblatt said in a tweet that he did not request for his ministers’ resignations and that he is not planning to travel anywhere.

In statements to local Lebanese media outlets on Saturday, Jumblatt explained that Saad Hariri sent him a proposed economic document.

Jumblatt said “We are about to answer and we will prepare a revised document with the major issues to put an end to the financial collapse.”

He continued: “I know that what I am saying is difficult and unpopular, but going to the absolute vacuum is more difficult and we must avoid the vacuum and the financial collapse.”

“We deal with all the responsibility and we know the outrage among people,” he added.

Meanwhile, the head of the Lebanese Forces Party Samir Geagea announced the resignation of the Lebanese Forces Party’s four ministers from Saad Hariri’s government.

“We have not seen any serious intention by the Lebanese officials to address the crises,” Geagea said.

Thousands of demonstrators poured into Lebanon’s streets on Saturday for a third day of anti-government protests, directing growing rage at a political elite they blame for driving the country to the economic brink.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 October 2019 KSA 01:42 - GMT 22:42