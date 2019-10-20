A convoy carrying wounded and fighters from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces left the Turkish-besieged Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain on Sunday, an AFP reporter said.

The reporter saw at least 50 vehicles including ambulances leaving the town hospital and flames erupt from the medical facility shortly after their departure.

-Developing



Last Update: Sunday, 20 October 2019 KSA 15:23 - GMT 12:23