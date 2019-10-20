US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that all of the nearly 1,000 troops withdrawing from northern Syria are expected to move to western Iraq to continue the campaign against ISIS extremists and “to help defend Iraq.”



“The US withdrawal continues apace from northeastern Syria... we’re talking weeks not days,” Esper told reporters en route to the Middle East.



“The current game plan is for those forces to re-position into western Iraq,” Esper said, adding that they would number about a thousand.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 October 2019 KSA 05:45 - GMT 02:45