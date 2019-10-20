The head of the Lebanese Forces Party Samir Geagea said in a televised speech late on Saturday that the challenges facing the country are unprecedented.

“We have not seen any serious intention by the Lebanese officials to address the crises,” Geagea said.

Geagea announced the resignation of the Lebanese Forces Party’s four ministers from Saad Hariri’s government.

The announcement came in a televised speech from the LF party’s headquarters in Maarab following a bloc meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, Geagea said to Al Arabiya that the resignation of President Michel Aoun at this stage will complicate things further in the country.

Geagea saluted the demonstrators in the South and Bekaa regions - which are both considered strongholds for Hezbollah and Shia Amal Movement - considering the popular movements in these areas as “very respectable” and call for admiration, especially that it is clearly evident that Hezbollah and Amal Movement do not want such movements in areas like Nabatieh, Tyre, Kfarreman, and various Southern and Bekaa villages, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Commenting on Hezbollah Secretary General’s speech earlier on Saturday, Geagea said: “There is a clear contradiction in the words of Hassan Nasrallah, in pointing to a huge confidence crisis between the people and the state, on one hand, while calling for maintaining the current government, on the other hand.”

Asked whether the 72-hour interval has weakened Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s position, Geagea considered that “the Prime Minister is determined to be positive until the last moment.” He added: “I respect this, but I do not support it as the current ministerial majority is hopeless.”

In a wide-ranging interview with Al Arabiya in late April, Geagea said that Lebanon cannot be as effective and strong as a state as long as Hezbollah continues to be armed.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 October 2019 KSA 00:33 - GMT 21:33