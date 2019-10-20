The head of the Lebanese Forces Party (LF) Samir Geagea said on Sunday that the Lebanese streets which are flooded with protesters waving the Lebanese flag are real scenes echoing “a deep crisis that has crumbled the country’s economy.”

Geagea, in an interview with Al Hadath news channel, called upon all political blocs to resign from Saad Hariri government on Sunday night.

A day earlier, Geagea announced the resignation of the Lebanese Forces Party’s four ministers from Saad Hariri’s government.

Geagea told Al Hadath the national unity government has become a failure due to the existence of “multiple opinions” and the inability to implement.”

“We cannot tackle all the problems at once, let’s begin with a technocratic government,” Geagea said.

“We demand a government of competence from successful personalities with clean hands,” the party leader said adding that “if a government is formed different from its predecessors, the street (public) will be satisfied immediately.”

“The crisis exceeded all reform proposals due to the mistrust between the people and the ruling government,” he added.

In an earlier interview with local Lebanese TV Al Jadeed earlier on Sunday, Geagea said: “If we are late, I think what follows is worse, I call upon President (Saad) Hariri to approach a new cabinet.”

He also added that he expects the resignation of the ministers of the Progressive Socialist Party’s bloc later in the day.

On Saturday, the Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt denied reports of his request to his party’s ministers to resign from the Lebanese government.

Anti-government protests have swept Lebanon since Thursday and pulled together all segments of the Lebanese society in an unusually unified call for the downfall of a political elite that protesters blame for plunging the economy into crisis.

